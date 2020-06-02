Family of slain teen speaks out after he was carjacked on Cleveland’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The family and friends of Eric Hakizimana are in mourning. Including family friend and youth counselor, Mayele Ngemba.
“We had no clue. No clue. But in the morning when we heard it was him, everyone was just devastated. Everyone in the community was,” said Ngemba.
Last week, police said the 17-year-old boy was carjacked and killed driving home from soccer practice.
According to Cleveland police, Eric was stopped at a traffic light in the 8000 block of Detroit Road just before 10 p.m. when an unknown man jumped in his back seat and shot him.
Officers said the shooter pushed Hakizimana’s body onto the street and drove away in his car. His family and friends say they don’t understand the violence.
They emigrated here from the Democratic Republic of the Congo in 2018, and are actively involved in Cleveland’s refugee community.
“He was attending Thomas Jefferson, the Newcomer Academy. You know, you could talk to a lot of his teachers and they would just say good things about him.
"He loved to play soccer. Loved soccer. He was just a humble boy,” said Ngemba.
Sunday, folks at church gathered to console one another. They’re asking folks to donate to his GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses.
There is no description of the car at this time, and police don’t have any suspects.
“Some of us just wished, the guy that did this, he just told him, get out the car, take the car and leave the keys and just leave him alone. But taking the car and taking his life, that was just mean. That was just inhumane,” said Ngemba.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.