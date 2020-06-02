19 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Storms move through Wednesday, some strong to severe

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 19 First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Wednesday.
We issue 19 First Alert Weather Days when we expect the weather to have a negative impact on your day.
You may have seen Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak tweet about this earlier today.
At this time, we expect a decaying complex of storms to move over Lake Erie from the north Wednesday morning.
This feature may restrengthen before it gets to the lakeshore.
As it moves south over northern Ohio after 8:00 AM, we are concerned that a few storms may be strong to severe.
The main threats will be damaging winds and heavy rain.
Stay tuned.
