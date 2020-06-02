19 First Alert Weather: Hot and humid today before strong storms move in tomorrow

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A warm front moved through early this morning.
In its wake, you’ll notice the humidity level going up as the day goes on.
Expect warm and breezy conditions today, with highs topping out well into the 80s.
Temperatures will remain very warm tonight, with overnight lows well into the 70s.
This will be very uncomfortable for individuals without air conditioning.
If you have elderly friends or neighbors without air conditioning, please check on them.
The big weather story for Wednesday will shift from heat to storms.
Storms will be moving through after 8:00 AM.
Some storms may be strong to severe.
The main threats will be strong winds and heavy rain.
The team will be watching this very closely, and we will keep you updated throughout the day tomorrow.
