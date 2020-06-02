Protesters gather at Ohio Statehouse as Gov. DeWine address continuing civil unrest; 2,258 COVID-19 deaths reported

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Gov. Mike DeWine addressed Ohioans from Columbus on Tuesday as tense gatherings resume across the state and cases of COVID-19 continue to rise.
The governor’s remarks on Tuesday come as demonstrations, both peaceful and tense, continue across Ohio.
Gov. DeWine, as well as officials from municipalities and cities across the state, have requested the assistance from the Ohio National Guard and the Ohio State Highway Patrol to assist with ongoing demonstrations.
The city of Cleveland extended an emergency curfew for the downtown area in an effort to avoid a repeat of the violent protests over the death of George Floyd this past Saturday, which resulted in widespread damage to buildings and shattered windows.
As of Tuesday, the Department of Health said 2,258 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 36,350 cases reported statewide.
On Tuesday, Gov. DeWine announced that all surgeries and medical procedures that were previously delayed due to the coronavirus restrictions can resume under certain guidelines:
Franklin County is the region with the most confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ohio, with 5,996 total.
Dr. Acton says an increase in the state’s daily numbers, which also include probable cases per CDC guidelines, shouldn’t be alarming because the testing capacity is expanding.
An additional 2,521 cases and 217 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 6,176 hospitalizations reported on Tuesday, at least 1,583 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
