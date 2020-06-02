Hundreds of people gather in front of Elyria City Hall to listen to people of color share their experiences with racism

“I was shopping at Giant Eagle,” recalled Valles. “I picked up my items, I put them on the conveyor belt and the woman looked at me and said, ‘You can’t get that with your EBT card.’ I showed her I had money to pay for it, but the problem is though that I was silent. As I left that Giant Eagle with my cart extremely full something fell off the top of my cart and it hit the ground, and I went to pick it up a woman sped through almost hit me and said, ‘Go back to Africa, n-word. I was dumbfounded, I didn’t say anything.”