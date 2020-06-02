Members of Ohio National Guard dispatched to Washington, DC to help control protests over George Floyd death

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Approximately 100 members of the Ohio National Guard were sent to Washington, D.C. on Tuesday morning to assist with the ongoing violent protests in the nation’s capital.
Ohio National Guard personnel will be responsible with providing security at the White House, as well as to provide added protection at monuments and Washington, D.C.-area businesses.
The move to send the Ohio National Guard was made at the request of United States Secretary of Defense Mark Esper.
Additionally, the Ohio National Guard is continuing to assist with health care within the state’s prisons and with testing at long-term care facilities, under Gov. Mike DeWine’s directive.
