MLB clubs, Tribe included, working through challenging draft process

The unique circumstances of this year’s draft has caused havoc for the prospects. Guys that were assured to be draft picks before in the mid and late rounds will now go undrafted. Most of the players that were expected to go in the top 10 rounds are now left wondering if they will get drafted at all. What is normally a special time is nerve wracking. “You really feel for them. It’s such a special time. Kids dream of this opportunity. They also dream they can have a really successful senior year in high school or their final year of college. Yeah, we feel for the players,” said Barnsby.