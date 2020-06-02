Mother of Tamir Rice says she was ‘distraught’ after seeing her son’s name in graffiti during Cleveland protests

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Since his death in 2014, Tamir Rice has become a national symbol for police brutality against African-Americans.
His mother, Samaria Rice, has used her voice numerous times over the past six years to advocate for equality and police reform.
Rice spoke to the Associated Press about the recent protests in Cleveland over the death of George Floyd, saying she felt “distraught” when she saw her son’s name sprayed in graffiti on buildings throughout the downtown area.
“Tamir isn’t getting any justice,” Rice told the Associated Press during an interview on Monday. “Vandalism and setting fires are not the way to go.”
The 12-year-old African-American boy, who was carrying an Airsoft pellet gun at the time, was fatally by a white Cleveland police officer in November 2014.
The Cleveland Division of Police eventually deemed the shooting “reasonable and within guidelines." The officer, Timothy Loehmann was eventually fired for lying on a portion of his hiring application, not for the deadly shooting.
Protesters clashed with Cleveland-area law enforcement on Saturday in support of Floyd, the man who died while in custody of Minneapolis police.
