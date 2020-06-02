Nationwide protests could trigger spike in Covid-19 cases

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Doctors, including University Hospitals Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Amy Edward, are hoping that we don’t see a re-explosion of the coronavirus after a week of protests and riots.
The protests come at a time when the nation was looking at a semi-return to normality from an economic and social standpoint, and with the protests comes the risk of increased cases of Covid-19.
“My very sincerest hope is nothing comes of it, and we don’t see a spike in coronavirus cases,” Dr Edwards said. “But I know a lot of doctors are holding their breath right now.”
What we have learned about the virus is just how easy it can spread from person to person, mostly in the case of droplets, which is problematic when you consider the very nature of protests.
“Singing at a protest rally or shouting at a protest rally, they would be forcefully exerting a large amount of droplets over a large surface area,” Dr Edwards said, “So that 6 feet may not even be valid.”
The hope, and it’s just that, hope, is some fresh air, may mitigate the risk.
The real fear is that the protests become what are called super spreader events, an event where one person can set off a chain reaction that results in a large number of cases.
“If you’re not feeling well please, please, please do not attend the protests because you could basically end up getting everyone around you sick,” Dr. Edwards said, “Which I know you don’t want to do.”
