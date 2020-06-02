Northeast Ohio Weather: Gradual clearing today; afternoon temperatures well in the 80s

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A warm front rolled through early this morning. You are going to notice the humidity level going up as the day wears on. The wind will be out of the south to west at 10-20 mph this afternoon. This will aid in temperatures rising into the middle to upper 80s later in the day. We had some rain early this morning. That has shifted east. I’m going to keep it dry today and this evening. We have a good deal of clouds around the first half of the day. I’m expecting gradual clearing this afternoon. A cold front starts to approach the area tonight. We will have to keep an eye on the thunderstorms that fire west of us. Some of those storms could sneak into our area late tonight. It is going to be a warm night with some spots not dropping below 70 degrees.