One dead in motorcycle accident in Summit County

CITY OF GREEN, Ohio (WOIO) - A motorcyclist is dead after his bike bounced crashed into two vehicles ain Summit County on Monday.
The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and two other vehicles on Monday night in the City of Green.
According to officials, a 29-year-old man was speeding on a Yamaha R1 motorcycle in the southbound on I-77 near the Massillon Road exit when he struck a Chevy S10, the motorcycle continued southbound also running into a Jeep before coming to a stop.
The unknown 29-year-old sustained fatal injures in the crash. The driver of the Chevy S10 was transported to Mercy Medical Center for minor injuries.
The driver of the Jeep was not injured.
The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
The Sheriff’s Office said that speed was a factor in the crash, but it is unclear if drugs or alcohol were.
