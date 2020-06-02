Lakewood Police kneel with peaceful protesters on Detroit Avenue

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - A group of peaceful protesters marched into Lakewood on Tuesday evening in support of George Floyd, who died in police custody last week in Minneapolis.
The protest began Tuesday afternoon on West 130th Street and Lorain Avenue in front of Cleveland’s 1st District police station.
Cleveland police officers shook hands, stood and knelt with the protesters who spoke of how both sides need to come together, create positive change and avoid further escalation.
The marchers then headed west, walked down Bunts Road and headed west on Detroit Avenue—where they knelt with Lakewood officers near Lauderdale Avenue.
People turned around and are now walking eastbound on Detroit, and are presumably headed back toward Cleveland.
