Cleveland Indians plan to cut 1,100 jobs as team anticipates no fans during 2020 season

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s a bad day for Major League Baseball, as the Cleveland Indians just announced plans to lay off their gameday employees because fans likely won’t be allowed to enter the ballpark this year due to Covid-19 concerns.
More than 1,100 Progressive Field employees are expected to lose their jobs:
In a statement to Cleveland 19, the Indians front office wrote:
“We can confirm that we sent a WARN act notice to seasonal employees. That notice reflects our current expectation that we are now unlikely to have games in front of fans this season, and so we are unlikely to be able to offer hours to many of our gameday staff.”
