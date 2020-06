Women wearing face shields against the spread of the new coronavirus, protest against crimes committed by the police against black people in the favelas, outside the Rio de Janeiro's state government, Brazil, Sunday, May 31, 2020. The protest, called "Black lives matter," was interrupted when police used tear gas to disperse people. "I can't breathe", said some of the demonstrators, alluding to George Floyd's death. (Source: AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)