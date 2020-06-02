Weary business owners continue downtown Cleveland cleanup

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland businesses are still dealing with the cleanup after the protests over the weekend, now restricted by the extended curfew.
Downtown Cleveland was virtually a ghost town on Tuesday. Almost every business along the main streets, including Euclid, Playhouse Square and East 4th is boarded up.
Colton Sturgill was at the protest Saturday. He returned back to his East 4th apartment before the looting started but said he came out to see the damage afterwards.
“Everything on this street was upside down. All the chairs and tables from inside, alcohol was everywhere there was fires everywhere it was so wild.” He added, "The next day we woke up and I would say within 24 hours it looks as good as it does now.”
But there’s still a lot of work to be done, especially for businesses where their interiors were heavily destroyed.
With the extended curfew the majority of business owners and crews are unable to get into the city to continue any cleanup efforts. However, for those who were able to make it in, like the Pioneer Safety crew, there’s no shortage of work.
They said they got here Saturday night at 10 p.m. and stayed until 6 a.m.
Tuesday they spent the day working on the buildings in and surrounding the Arcade Building. Shane Potter and Lonnie Angel said they’re “finding a good spot to start cleaning up and try to get it back to what it was.” They added “seeing all the damage is hard. It’s just work for us, but seeing what had happened here is kind of hard to see. It’s kind of hard to believe.”
At the Huntington Bank, their crew was working on getting rid of broken glass to make it safe for employees to come back to work.
At Barrio off East 4th, they were reinforcing plywood to “secure the building, so no one can freely enter and exit.”
They said the owners were still worried more riots may happen, so for now they’re focused on making sure they’re protected.
