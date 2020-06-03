Akron police release surveillance video of jewelry store smash-and-grab at Chapel Hill Mall

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Investigators are hoping the public can help identify the suspects who smashed display cases at a Chapel Hill Mall jewelry store on Monday afternoon.
Surveillance video released by Akron police shows eight suspects, four males and four females, storm the Gold N Diamonds jewelry store. T
The suspects then destroyed the cases and ran out with an unknown amount of jewelry, police say.
Lt. Mike Miller, of the Akron Police Department, said there is no direct link between the burglary and the George Floyd protests taking place in Northeast Ohio and across the country.
Police do not have suspect descriptions. Anyone with information can call detectives at 330-375-2490.
The Chapel Hill Mall remains closed indefinitely “due to looting.”
