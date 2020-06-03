Officer no longer with Canton Police Department after making racist post on social media

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton police say an officer who made a “highly inappropriate” post on social media is no longer with the department.
Chief Jack Angelo said he was notified of the post made by Canton police officer on Tuesday night.
According to Canton police, the officer resigned from his position before the department had the opportunity to terminate the individual.
“The officer’s conduct is unacceptable and not in line with the standards of the Canton Police Department,” according to a statement released by the agency.
Canton police are asking the public not to judge all officers based on the actions of one former employee.
The news of the officer’s post comes as tensions continue to mount between the public and law enforcement since the death of George Floyd.
