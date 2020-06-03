Cleveland businessman rips into city leadership claiming they did not do enough to stop downtown rioting

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland area business leader is blasting city leadership, specifically Mayor Frank Jackson and Cleveland City Council leaders, after a peaceful protest, he says, was hijacked by those interested only in chaos.
Downtown Cleveland, in various states of lockdown, is emotionally and economically battered and George believes city leadership should have seen it coming.
“Look what’s happening in every other city where the cops were told to stand down,” George said, “If somebody’s breaking the law you’ve got to arrest them, if it’s a peaceful protester you’ve got to protect them, and allow them to protest.”
The George family’s downtown Cleveland restaurants, including Rebol, Harry Buffalo and the Barley House all were damaged to one extent or another as Saturday’s protest turned into a riot.
The peaceful protests were hijacked, George believes, by those interested only in chaos, and there were not enough police on the streets and those that were, he believes, were ordered to stand down.
George is not so sure when or if the city can recover.
“There was a billion dollars in investment in Cleveland, private and public sector investment over the last 5 years,” George said, “And all that goodwill is gone because of the lack of leadership.”
It will cost millions of dollars, George believes, to rebuild the city not to mention the concern some business owners will have about the safety of rebuilding in the city.
“Think of the signal this sent to everybody thinking about coming to Cleveland or staying in Cleveland,” he said.
Who is going to pay for that rebuild is an important question moving forward, especially for small business owners who have sunk a lifetime of effort and cash into their businesses only to see it demolished in moments.
George also criticized Mayor Jackson for subsequently locking down the city, believing a significant show of police on the street, empowered to do their jobs, is the better answer.
“It’s almost like the Covid, except worse, you can’t come in and out, it’s like a war zone down there,” George said, “He’s sending the wrong signal.”
Initially George expressed his view in an open letter he wrote to the city leadership and residents and he then spoke with 19 News from his Lakewood restaurant Summer House.
As of this publication, emails sent to the Mayor’s office and City Council for their response had not yet been answered.
