Cleveland City Council declares racism a public health crisis and vows to take on racial injustice

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland City Council unanimously passed an emergency resolution Wednesday declaring racism a public health crisis.
Councilmen Blaine Griffin and Basheer Jones sponsored the resolution.
“The pandemic has laid bare even more plainly that African Americans and other minority groups who have less access to high quality medical care, cleaner environments and healthy fresh food are dying at greater rates than others, despite not being infected at a higher rate,” said Griffin, who chairs the Health and Humans Services committee, in a prepared statement.
Council’s resolution supports the establishment of a working group to address these issues and to seek solutions to actively engage all citizens in racial justice work, build alliances with organizations that are confronting racism and encourage partners to recognize racism as a public health crisis.
It will also focus on racially equitable economic and workforce development, including the fair hiring and promoting of employees in the city.
Protests, destruction and violence roiled the nation last week as marchers took to the streets to fight police brutality after George Floyd, 46, was killed in custody in Minneapolis.
The nationwide movement gained traction earlier today, after the policeman accused of killing Floyd, Derek Chauvin, now faces a second-degree murder charge.
Also, the three other officers involved in Floyd’s detainment were charged with aiding and abetting, according to court documents.
Floyd was pinned under the knee of Chauvin for nearly ten minutes and died of asphyxiation, according to video footage of the arrest and a private autopsy report.
An independent autopsy and Minnesota officials have ruled Floyd’s death as a homicide.
