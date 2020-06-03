Cleveland Heights police mourn loss of beloved retired K-9

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Heights Police Department announced on Tuesday the death of retired K-9 Argos.
Argos, born in Germany, joined the department in 2012 and “never missed a day of work,” according to Cleveland Heights police.
The department said Argos was excellent at solving crimes, but was also beloved in the community. The K-9 would regularly be taken to block parties and community events to interact with Cleveland Heights residents.
“Thank you Argos for your service to the community. You will be missed. May you rest in peace,” the Cleveland Heights Police Department shared on Facebook.
