Cleveland mayor’s ‘Butthole of the World’ comment raises eyebrows on social media

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson used colorful language to characterize how some outside of Cleveland may perceive the city. So what exactly was the mayor trying to say?
During an interview with Now This News, the mayor was discussing several topics dealing with curbing police violence in the city, along with allocating more funds to the police department. But it was a brief clip that had social media talking.
The interviewer asked the mayor about Cleveland’s high poverty problem, and in the middle of a long-winded answer, the mayor said, “Even though Cleveland is perceived to the be the uh...the butthole of the world sometimes, right?”
By mid-Tuesday afternoon, that statement hit social media like a wave.
One resident, who’s from Akron but moved to Cleveland, said, “I think there are better terms to use. I mean, there’s a lot of jokes about Cleveland, most of the sports teams...but I think with what’s going on, I don’t think that’s the right verbiage to use for sure.”
For context, here’s what the mayor said immediately after those comments. “Cleveland and the Cleveland region...is a pretty wealthy area. It’s very wealth. So how is it since we’re so wealthy...and we have such a robust economy, and the per capita share the economy is so high...how is it that we have all of this poverty?” said Mayor Jackson.
The city posted a statement on Twitter saying, “We’re aware of a clip circulating from an hour-long conversation about police budget, response to mental health calls & more. We encourage watching the whole video. Boiling this discussion down to 7 seconds detracts from the attention this important issue deserves.”
