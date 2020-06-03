Downtown Cleveland residents still having trouble finding amenities after curfew lifted

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - People who live in downtown Cleveland are relieved that restrictions have been lifted, but many have said they are still having trouble finding the goods and services they need.
The city lifted its curfew for the area at 6 a.m. Wednesday, allowing anyone to enter the restricted section for the first time since Sunday.
An overnight curfew, from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. will be in place Wednesday night into Thursday morning and again from Thursday night into Friday morning.
“I appreciate what has to happen for change to take place, but it’s not supposed to be where we’re inconvenienced. There has to be a better way to do this,” said Kimberly Reynolds, who 19 News tracked down as she walked around downtown looking for a working ATM.
Reynolds lives downtown and said the around the clock curfew in recent days has made living in the area difficult.
“It’s very frustrating to live downtown. There was nowhere to shop, we had to use ID to go anywhere we wanted to go. I don’t know if we’ll ever get back to normal," she said.
Greg Carroll was out walking his dog today.
“The city of Cleveland will bounce back, we always do," he said.
He commended police for the job they’ve done since Saturday’s protests against police brutality led to destruction and vandalism.
“It’s been tough, but police have been very accommodating for us. We can leave the city,” Carroll noted. “Grocery shopping for example -- come back, they’re very nice, show ID, no problem at all.”
But for those without cars, the process isn’t quite as simple.
“It’s questionable if I have food for Friday, Saturday and Sunday,” said Tatiana Rugama. “I dont have a car downtown so I relied on Heinen’s. I was actually just texting a family member or friend to see if they can take me to the grocery store on Thursday.”
On Twitter, the advocacy group, Downtown Cleveland Residents, has been compiling a list of open businesses for residents.
Meanwhile, Reynolds suggests getting back to normal, is closely connected to what led to the situation in the first place.
“Now we have to put money into reinvesting businesses opening up, but somewhere we have to have a day of unity,” she said. “Bring peace and calm to the storm and help one another. I don’t know when that’s going to be, but change starts with us.”
