Euclid police warn residents, business owners of potential protests on Wednesday afternoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid police say they have been notified of a potential protest planned for the city’s downtown area on Wednesday afternoon.
The protest is set to begin at approximately 1 p.m., with a march beginning at Sims Park and proceeding towards the Wendy’s on East 222nd Street.
According to Euclid police, the demonstration is in protest of the fast-food chain Wendy’s apparent ties to President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign.
A derogatory message towards the president was sprayed on the Wendy’s sign on Tuesday night, Euclid police say.
Businesses are not required to close at this time and the Euclid Police Department has not enacted a curfew.
“However, we will not tolerate acts of violence or property destruction. Plans are in place to address any such illegal activity,” police shared on Facebook.
This story will be updated.
