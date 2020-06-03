Family members say missing Westlake man’s body pulled from the Cuyahoga River

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Family members said the body of a man recovered from the Cuyahoga River last Friday has been tentatively identified as Caleb Marple, 39.
The Westlake man was last seen leaving Barley House on West 6th Street in downtown Cleveland around 12 a.m. on Monday, May 18.
Family members said four-to-six men jumped Marple outside the Archer Apartments on W. 9th Street in downtown Cleveland.
“Caleb deserves justice and we need your help! We can’t bring him back, but we can bring him Justice.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police at 216-621-1231.
