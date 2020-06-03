FIRST ALERT DAY: Thunderstorms could turn severe throughout the day

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It is a warm and humid morning. A front tracking through will be the trigger for scattered thunderstorms throughout the day. Given the high humidity level and instability, the threat for storms will be with us even this morning. You can expect storms to be in the area pretty much all day and into the evening. The highest chance for storms this afternoon and evening will be south of Cleveland, especially along and south of the US-30 corridor. Torrential rain, wind damage, and hail will be the main severe weather threats today. Afternoon temperatures will be 70s to low 80s. A breezy day with winds out of the west at 10-20 mph.