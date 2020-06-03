19 First Alert Weather Day: Storms develop this evening, some strong to severe

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It is a warm and humid morning out there!
Temperatures will soar into the low 80s today.
A few spots may even hit the mid 80s.
If you plan to spend time outside, be sure to stay hydrated.
Speaking of spending time outside, do keep an eye to the sky this afternoon.
Scattered storms will be developing after 4:00 PM, as a cold front moves through our area.
The highest chance for storms this afternoon and evening will be south of Cleveland, especially along and south of the US-30 corridor.
Torrential rain, wind damage, and hail will be the main severe weather threats today.
