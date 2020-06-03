Gov. DeWine says he doesn’t thinking sending US military to Ohio for protests is necessary

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine commented on President Donald Trump’s pledge to send the military into states to control protesters during his regular briefing from Columbus on Tuesday.
The governor said the United States military should not be sent into Ohio and that the responsibility to restore orders should be left with himself, state officials, and mayors.
“I think this is the way Ohioans want this to be handled,” Gov. DeWine said.
President Trump said on Monday that he would dispatch U.S. soldiers to states in an effort to “dominate” violent protests over the death of George Floyd.
DeWine said he was on the call with other governors when President Tump said “most” of them are “weak” for the way they handled protests.
“I think that we have handled this well, not perfectly because nothing is perfect," Gov. DeWine said.
In Cleveland, destruction and vandalism throughout the downtown area was left in the wake of weekend protests.
“We’re going through serious demonstrations that then are hijacked, sometimes late at night, by sometimes violent people, all while the coronavirus has unique challenges,” the governor added.
The state’s National Guard was activiated to assist with response in Ohio’s major cities. Since then, Northeast Ohio demonstrations have remained relatively peaceful.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.