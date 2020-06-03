Governor DeWine expects schools to reopen this fall

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - Classrooms will be back open this fall if Governor Mike DeWine gets his way.
In an afternoon news conference Tuesday, DeWine said it is the state’s goal to have K-12 students back for the start of the next semester.
Schools across the state closed their doors on March 16 over concerns about the coronavirus, forcing parents, students and teachers into a difficult situation.
Governor DeWine says the start date for the new year will be up to local school boards.
He says the state will only give broad guidelines for schools to follow, because of the many different situations districts face.
DeWine also urged school districts to have a backup plan in the event a spike in coronavirus cases forces schools to close again.
