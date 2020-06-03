Man caught ‘helping himself’ to Wayne County homeowner’s property, sheriff says

Man caught ‘helping himself’ to Wayne County homeowner’s property, sheriff says
Wayne County suspect (Source: Wayne County Sheriff's Office)
By Chris Anderson | June 3, 2020 at 10:41 AM EDT - Updated June 3 at 10:41 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office hopes the public can help identify a man suspected of burglarizing a resident’s belongings.

According to investigators, the man was seen at a home southwest of Wooster “helping himself” to the owner’s property.

The homeowner surprised the man was was able to capture a photo of the man and the vehicle is was driving.

Update 10:35am. One of our deputies located the man and placed him under arrest. Of note, the man had a "mixed bag" of...

Posted by Wayne County Sheriff on Wednesday, June 3, 2020

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity is asked to call the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.