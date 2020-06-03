Man caught ‘helping himself’ to Wayne County homeowner’s property, sheriff says

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office hopes the public can help identify a man suspected of burglarizing a resident’s belongings.
According to investigators, the man was seen at a home southwest of Wooster “helping himself” to the owner’s property.
The homeowner surprised the man was was able to capture a photo of the man and the vehicle is was driving.
Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity is asked to call the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.
