6 months in rehab for intoxicated driver who struck Akron motorcycle officer

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The woman who was convicted of driving drunk and crashing into an Akron motorcycle officer was sentenced Wednesday.
Summit County Common Pleas Judge Kathryn Michael sentenced Corrie May Sharpe to six months in a rehab facility and two years probation.
The judge also revoked her license for another year.
On May 11, 2019, Sharpe was driving east on Bloomfield Avenue when she turned north onto South Portage Path and struck Officer Jason McKeel’s motorcycle.
McKeel was trapped under the front of Sharpe’s minivan.
He suffered broken bones in his hand, legs, ribs and back.
He has little memory of the actual crash.
“Knowing that I laid the bike down, that concerned me and that’s why I wish I remembered more because if I laid it down, I knew I was going to hit the vehicle and I didn’t have room to stop it and that’s the last thing I do remember; the bike going down,” McKeel said.
McKeel had a simple message for drivers: Don’t drink and drive, and after you stop at a stop sign, look both ways then look again. Also, be aware that a single headlight approaching likely is a motorcycle.
