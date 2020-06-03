Northeast Ohioans are struggling with depression and not seeking help due to the pandemic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Clinic is not seeing people come in for suicide-related emergency visits.
The staff is concerned and cites the pandemic as the reason.
Dr. Donald Malone is constantly worried about why people are no longer coming in for behavioral health visits.
He said the numbers from a recent Cleveland Clinic survey he saw are alarming.
“A third of people or more state that their mental health is seriously impacted by this pandemic and that can be from social isolation or having a major disruption,” said Malone.
On a scale of 1 to 10, parents are listing their stress as 8,9, or 10.
“It’s really important that you...address it in the time that’s appropriate. You don’t want to let this go on,” Malone added.
The need for reaching out is crucial especially when the consequences of not speaking up can be harmful.
“We see people become suicidal, we see people go into alcohol or drug withdrawal, and that’s really where we don’t want people to go, they don’t have to, they can get the help that they need,” he said.
Psychiatric visits have decreased by 28 percent and visits related to suicide have gone down by 60 percent.
Malone says virtual therapy is available.
The survey found that there’s also a 5 percent increase in alcohol abuse.
