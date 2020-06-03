Peaceful protesters gather at Cleveland Heights City Hall as charges mount against Minneapolis officers who arrested George Floyd

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Heights police welcomed peaceful protesters at Severance Circle near city hall on Wednesday afternoon, as tensions continue to cool between authorities and marchers.
The crowd gathered to support George Floyd, police reform and social justice, and officers came out to shake hands and hold a dialogue with the protesters.
The nationwide movement gained traction earlier today, after the policeman accused of killing George Floyd, Derek Chauvin, now faces a second-degree murder charge. Also, ]the three other officers involved in Floyd’s detainment were charged with aiding and abetting, according to court documents.
Floyd, 46, was pinned under the knee of Chauvin for nearly ten minutes and died of asphyxiation, according to video footage of the arrest and a private autopsy report.
An independent autopsy and Minnesota officials have ruled Floyd’s death as a homicide.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.