UPS driver carjacked at gunpoint; thieves only able to move truck a short distance

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A UPS driver was carjacked at gunpoint, but police said the thieves were only able to move the truck a short distance.
Akron police said the 28-year-old UPS employee was in the 500 block of Eva Avenue around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday when two men approached him after he made a delivery.
The driver told officers he was ordered out of the truck at gunpoint and both suspects jumped inside.
After they had trouble stealing the truck, they jumped out with an unknown number of packages and got into a silver car waiting nearby.
Anyone with information is asked to call Akron Police detectives at 330-375-2490.
Callers can remain anonymous.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.