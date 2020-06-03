We have a winner! $1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Somebody is waking up $1 million richer in Northeast Ohio.
According to lottery officials, a $1 million winning ticket was sold at Twinsburg Beverage for Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing.
The winning numbers are:
The winner, who has not claimed their earnings yet, chose their own numbers and matched all five balls. They missed a match on the gold Mega Ball.
As of June 3, the next estimated jackpot for Friday’s drawing is $378 million.
