We have a winner! $1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Northeast Ohio
(Source: WOIO)
By Chris Anderson | June 3, 2020 at 9:56 AM EDT - Updated June 3 at 10:01 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Somebody is waking up $1 million richer in Northeast Ohio.

According to lottery officials, a $1 million winning ticket was sold at Twinsburg Beverage for Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing.

The winning numbers are:

9 - 20 - 23 - 26 - 29 - 8

The winner, who has not claimed their earnings yet, chose their own numbers and matched all five balls. They missed a match on the gold Mega Ball.

As of June 3, the next estimated jackpot for Friday’s drawing is $378 million.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.