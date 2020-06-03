56-year-old man found stabbed to death in Ashtabula County bathtub

ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 56-year-old man was found stabbed to death in a bathtub late Tuesday.
Ashtabula County Sheriff deputies said a screaming woman called 911 around 11:15 p.m. from a home in the 5800 block of Dunbar Avenue.
Deputies said when they got there, the victim was found in bathtub with a stab wound to his left side.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim’s name has not been released.
Deputies learned the victim was stabbed while fighting with a 50-year-old Ashtabula man.
The suspect was taken into custody at a family member’s house shortly after the murder.
His name has not been released, but he locked up in the Ashtabula County Jail.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.