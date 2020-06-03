56-year-old man found stabbed to death in Ashtabula County bathtub

56-year-old man found stabbed to death in Ashtabula County bathtub
By Julia Tullos | June 3, 2020 at 2:02 PM EDT - Updated June 3 at 2:02 PM

ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 56-year-old man was found stabbed to death in a bathtub late Tuesday.

Ashtabula County Sheriff deputies said a screaming woman called 911 around 11:15 p.m. from a home in the 5800 block of Dunbar Avenue.

Deputies said when they got there, the victim was found in bathtub with a stab wound to his left side.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Deputies learned the victim was stabbed while fighting with a 50-year-old Ashtabula man.

The suspect was taken into custody at a family member’s house shortly after the murder.

His name has not been released, but he locked up in the Ashtabula County Jail.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.