Bedford teen creates her own peaceful protest at home

BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - Instead of spending hours at demonstrations packed with people, a local teenager came up with her own way to protest after the death of George Floyd.
“I knew that I was numb to everything. I knew that I didn’t want to go and protest, because I didn’t want anything to happen,” said 19-year-old Gabby Holt.
The Ohio State student asked herself, “What can I do to express myself through art?” Holt came up with the idea to make placards with the names of black people who were killed unjustly throughout the nation.
Getting to the store to buy supplies, cutting the signs, and hot gluing them was time consuming. However, that was the easy part of the project. Researching the names was an entirely different story. “It was overwhelming. It was scary. It was an emotional night,” said Holt.
Now, dozens of placards line her front yard including George Floyd, Tamir Rice, and Ahmaud Arbery.
Holt says the hard work and emotional roller coaster was well worth it. It only took minutes before strangers stopped and stared.
“I had opened up the window and waved and heard her scream out, “I love this and thank you,” said Holt.
