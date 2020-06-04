Cleveland Cavaliers cut from NBA’s 22-team format when play resumes in July

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Twenty-two of the NBA’s 30 teams will soon return to the hardwood in Florida, but the Cleveland Cavs, unfortunately, did not make the cut.
The NBA’s Board of Governors approved the format on Thursday afternoon, which includes 13 Western Conference teams and nine Eastern Conference teams, Sports Illustrated reports.
The regular season will resume July 31, with the NBA finals set to take place in October. The postseason will follow the usual best-of-seven format.
Cavaliers GM Koby Altman and Head Coach J.B. Bickerstaff issued the following joint statement after the announcement which reads, in part:
"While we are disappointed that the announced return to play proposal excludes the Cleveland Cavaliers, we understand all of the unprecedented factors that contributed to this outcome and we accept the hard decisions Commissioner Adam Silver and the NBA's Board of Governors had to make. We also respect the exhaustive and life-altering measures that were considered as a result of COVID-19, but as a team, we greatly desired to be a part of the season's resumption.
We were hopeful to be granted the opportunity to continue the 2019-20 season and join our counterparts in Orlando to further the development of our young team in meaningful basketball games, and also feed off the positive momentum we had built prior to the league shutdown on March 11. Collectively, our players want to compete at the highest level and we will unquestionably use this as added motivation as we continue working towards a sustainable culture of winning..."
The 22 returning teams for the season restart are the Milwaukee Bucks, Toronto Raptors, Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, Indiana Pacers, Philadelphia 76ers, Brooklyn Nets, Orlando Magic and Washington Wizards from the Eastern Conference and the Los Angeles Lakers, LA Clippers, Denver Nuggets, Utah Jazz, Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Dallas Mavericks, Memphis Grizzlies, Portland Trail Blazers, New Orleans Pelicans, Sacramento Kings, San Antonio Spurs and Phoenix Suns from the Western Conference, NBA.com reports.
When play ceased in March due to Covid-19 concerns, the Cavs were in last place in the East with a 19-46 record.
