Cleveland City Council sends order to Mayor Jackson to approve extended outdoor seating space for restaurants

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland City Council passed an emergency ordinance on Wednesday that temporarily enables bars and restaurants to extend outdoor seating onto public rights-of-way like parking lots and streets.
The extension of the dining space will help them serve more customers while maintaining the social distancing guidelines as the coronavirus crisis continues.
Now, all the council needs is Mayor Frank Jackson and City Planning to approve and pass the act for it to immediately be in force.
Governor Mike DeWine shut down indoor and outdoor dining at bars and restaurants, while still allowing them to serve carry-out and delivery, on March 15 to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Outdoor dining then resumed two months later on May 15 while indoor dining was allowed to reopen on May 21, but only by following social distancing orders.
Here are the guidelines issued by the Ohio Restaurant Association for Dine Safe Ohio for bars and restaurants to enforce:
Social Distancing
- Stand 6 feet apart in lines
- All customers must be seated to be served
- Groups of 10 or less seated 6 feet apart
Hand Washing + Sanitizing
- Soap + water and wash often
- Scrub all hand surfaces + nails for 20 seconds
- Make hand sanitizer available in common areas
Face Coverings
- Most employees are required to wear them
- Disposable or washable face coverings should cover the mouth, nose, and chin.
- Customers are encouraged t wear them unless eating and drinking.
Clean + Sanitize
- Clean + sanitize regularly
- Clean + sanitize all high-tough areas at least every two hours
- Clean + sanitize tabletops, menus, and chairs between each seating
