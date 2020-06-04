Cleveland dad charged in shooting death of 12-year-old son

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Donell King Sr., 37, is now charged with involuntary manslaughter for the death of his 12-year-old son Donell King Jr.
The child was accidentally shot around 1:30 p.m. on Monday outside a home in the 3100 block of E. 94th Street, police said.
A 13-year-old boy ran to the Fourth District police station and told officers his younger brother had just been shot, according to records.
When officers arrived they said King Jr. was lying on the grass with a gunshot wound to the chest.
EMS transported King Jr. to Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital where he died.
King Sr. is out of a jail on a $10,000 bond.
