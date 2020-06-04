Cleveland Metroparks double homicide victims honored 1 year after their death

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WOIO) - A luminaria tribute will be held for Carnell Sledge and Kate Brown on the Cleveland Metroparks park bench where they lost their lives one year ago.
The longtime friends were fatally shot on June 4, 2019, when he was just 40 and she was 33.
To honor their memory 365 days later, Sledge’s Helping Hands is hosting the tribute at the Rocky River Reservation on Near Valley Parkway in Fairview Park.
Those who wish to pay tribute are invited to come anytime between 3-9 p.m.
There will be a limited supply of paper bags you can decorate at the park, or you can bring one from home.
A limited supply of flameless LED candles will also be provided at the park.
You may also bring your own flameless lights.
You will then place your personalized luminaria around the park bench, where they will stay lit all night long.
Sledge’s Helping Hands encourages visitors to "please keep in mind social distancing, and spread out arrival times. We want everyone to feel comfortable. While there, give people space and it’s recommended to wear a mask.
There is now a $100,000 reward for information leading to the arrests of their unsolved murders.
Investigators said Brown of Fairview Park, and Sledge of North Olmsted, had been friends for about 10 years and it was not unusual for them to meet in the Metroparks to chat.
FBI agents said they met at a pull-off lot north of the Lorain Road bridge and were killed between 5:08 p.m. and 5:15 p.m.
Two kayakers arrived at 5:18 p.m., saw the victims and immediately called 911.
FBI agents have been asking for anyone in the area around the time of the murders to call law enforcement at 440-331-5219.
The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office said Sledge died from several gunshot wounds to the head. Brown died from a single gunshot wound to the head.
