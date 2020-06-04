Cleveland police and federal authorities seeking public’s help to bring violent rioters to justice

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s a combined effort between the Cuyahoga County Prosecutors Office, Cleveland Police, the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office, the United States Attorneys Office, FBI and ATF and the message is that they need the public’s help.
Law enforcement is asking the public to provide videos they may have recorded, after a scheduled protest turned into a violent riot that left the city of Cleveland business district broken.
Cuyahoga County Assistant Prosecutor James Gutierrez says law enforcement agencies have come together to try and bring to justice those who broke windows, looted local businesses and set fires.
“We’re doing, I think, what any law abiding citizen would want us to do and that is to bring to justice the people that destroyed our city,” Gutierrez said.
Law enforcement is also hoping that victims who may not have come forward will choose to file reports with Cleveland Police.
“We don’t know what happened during the melee, we don’t know,” Gutierrez said. “People could have been victimized, people protesting could have been victimized.”
Some believe the protest was hijacked by those who wanted mayhem.
The end result, here, was a busted, smoldering Cleveland business district.
“We’re talking about millions and millions of dollars of damage that happened to our city,” Gutierrez said. “We’re talking about some businesses that might not come back.”
So local and federal law enforcement will cover every base, Gutierrez said, trying to gather as much evidence as possible.
“I am sure you walked down East 4th and down Euclid, when I did it brought me to tears,” Gutierrez said.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.