Coronavirus crisis: Latest updates in Northeast Ohio for June 4, 2020

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The latest update from the Ohio Department of Health showed 2,299 deaths from the coronavirus with at least 36,792 cases reported statewide.
Here are today’s links:
- COVID-19 Tracker: Check out the latest on test results around the country
- Ohio has started sending payments for kids who missed free, reduced meals during COVID-19 school closures
- Euclid mom of special needs child says day care can no longer take care of her son because of COVID-19 regulations
- Cleveland City Council sends order to Mayor Jackson to approve extended outdoor seating space for restaurants
- Health officials say demonstrator attended Ohio protest, despite showing symptoms for COVID-19
- Ohio Gov. DeWine cancels Thursday’s COVID-19 briefing out of respect for George Floyd’s memorial service
- Cleveland Metroparks’ new restaurant ‘e55 on the lake’ open for business
- Greater Cleveland Food Bank hosting drive-thru distribution in Muni Lot
- Autopsy report shows Floyd had tested positive for COVID-19
- 1.9 million seek jobless aid even as reopenings slow layoffs
- Protests eclipse pandemic, but White House fears resurgence
- US virus cases surge amid protests; pandemic hits poorest hard around globe
