Family Craft time! How to make a Plate Snake

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - By Zachariah Durr
Craft time! This plate snake is coiled up and ready to put a little colorful fun wherever it goes.
Uh oh! What’s that in the corner? Is that…a SNAKE!?
Don’t worry, it’s just a Plate Snake. This harmless and fun-loving snake is guaranteed to always behave. Colorfully coiled, with it’s head peeking up to see what you’re up to, this snake only needs a few everyday and art supplies to come to life.
You’ll need a paper or styrofoam plate (any size), some colored paper (we used giftwrap-style tissue paper on our snake, some glue and some scissors.
Watch our how-to video above, and you can have one of these rare species for your very own!
