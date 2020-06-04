Hotel Breakers, Cedar Point Beach to welcome back guests beginning June 12

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cedar Point resort is making progress towards reopening some facilities during the coronavirus pandemic.
Officials announced on Thursday that Hotel Breakers will begin to host overnight guests again beginning June 12.
Access to the beach and lakeside activities will also be permitted once the hotel reopens.
Hotel employees will be committed to following safety and hygiene protocols from CDC guidelines, according to Cedar Point. Procedures will include frequent cleaning or common areas and hotel rooms, as well as reduced space at food and beverage locations.
Gov. Mike DeWine has not set a date that would allow the state’s amusement parks to reopen, previously saying Ohio is not yet ready for mass gatherings due to continuing COVID-19 concerns.
This story will be updated.
