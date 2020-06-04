‘If I get it, you should get it’: 9-year-old Ohio girl shares powerful message during protest over death of George Floyd (video)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - A video of a 9-year-old girl speaking out during a protest in Ohio has been viewed on Facebook more than 548,000 times.
Aubrey Johnson grabbed a megaphone and stood in the middle of protesters during Sunday’s demonstrations in Columbus over the death of George Floyd, the African-American man who died while in the custody of a white Minneapolis police officer.
“If I get it, you should get it,” Aubrey Johnson said while fighting back tears.
“Black lives should matter as much as white lives,” Johnson added during her moving message.
Aubrey and her mother both said she decided on her own that she wanted her voice to be heard and that she did not need any added encouragement.
A memorial for George Floyd at the site of his death is planned for Thursday afternoon in Minneapolis.
