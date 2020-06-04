‘If I get it, you should get it’: 9-year-old Ohio girl shares powerful message during protest over death of George Floyd (video)

Car passengers show their support for people staging a protest march on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. Several hundred people gathered at the Statehouse, with some then splitting up for another march north to the campus of Ohio State University protesting the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day, May 25. (AP Photo/Andrew Welsh-Huggins) (Source: AP)
By Chris Anderson | June 4, 2020 at 12:17 PM EDT - Updated June 4 at 12:17 PM

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - A video of a 9-year-old girl speaking out during a protest in Ohio has been viewed on Facebook more than 548,000 times.

Aubrey Johnson grabbed a megaphone and stood in the middle of protesters during Sunday’s demonstrations in Columbus over the death of George Floyd, the African-American man who died while in the custody of a white Minneapolis police officer.

“If I get it, you should get it,” Aubrey Johnson said while fighting back tears.

I’m so INCREDIBLY PROUD of my daughter! She decided BY HERSELF to let her voice be heard today in front of THOUSANDS of people in downtown Columbus for the BLM protest! More youth need to get involved! Such a proud mama right now✊🏼✊🏾 (All negative & rude comments will be deleted & you will be blocked.) EDITED: from the some of the comment I want to address the following: -No I didn’t push her to do this she LITERALLY asked me if she could say something, as a mother why would I ever not let me child do something they believe in? -So many of you are so concerned about me having my children at a protest bc it’s “dangerous” but here’s the thing, we were downtown for over 6 hours yesterday protesting for an amazing cause that not only I again with but so does my girls. It was the most peaceful things I’ve seen in awhile! I was blown away by how loving and nice everyone was. There was so much love there but the media wants y’all to believe we are a bunch of animal and it was “dangerous”. Honestly I’ve been more worried for my kids safety playing outside then I was when we was downtown protesting yesterday🤷🏻‍♀️ we need more youth to get involved to change our future! I hope by some of you seeing this y’all let your young child or just child get involved. We are making a change I can feel it in my bones! I seen it with my eyes yesterday downtown. For those of you hating on my 9 year old daughter that took a STAND✊🏼✊🏾 against something she knows is wrong, something she isn’t okay with maybe y’all should learn something from her! Don’t be mad a 9 year old has more guts then most adults, don’t be mad that a 9 year old is more passionate then you! IF YOU’RE GOING TO BE MAD, BE MAD AT THE FACT THAT A 9 YEAE OLD GETS IT & YOU DON’T🤷🏻‍♀️👏🏼 ***Disclaimer: This content is exclusively managed by Caters News Agency. To license or use in a commercial player please contact licensing@catersnews.com or call +44 (0)121 616 1100 / +1 646 380 1615*** #BlackLivesMatter #ColumbusOhio￼ #BlackLivesMatterProtest #OurYouthNeedsToBeHeard #OurYouthIsTheChange￼￼￼

“Black lives should matter as much as white lives,” Johnson added during her moving message.

Aubrey and her mother both said she decided on her own that she wanted her voice to be heard and that she did not need any added encouragement.

A memorial for George Floyd at the site of his death is planned for Thursday afternoon in Minneapolis.

