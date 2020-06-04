Live coverage: Memorial service held in Minneapolis for George Floyd

By Chris Anderson | June 4, 2020 at 1:26 PM EDT - Updated June 4 at 1:46 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Mourners are gathering in Minneapolis on Thursday afternoon to remember the life of George Floyd, the African-American who died while in custody of a white police officer.

Live coverage of the memorial service will begin shortly after 1:30 p.m.

Civil rights icons, such as Rev. Al Sharpton and Martin Luther King III, are expected to be in attendance at Thursday’s ceremony held at the North Central University in Minneapolis.

Memorial services to honor Floyd are taking place in three cities over six days.

Floyd was killed in May when a Minneapolis police officer pinned him to the ground with a knee on his neck.

The officer, as well as three of his colleagues, have been charged in connection to Floyd’s death.

In the days since, protesters across the country have marched against police violence, with some demonstrations turning destructive.

In Ohio, Gov. Mike DeWine asked all residents to observe a moment of silence for Floyd on Thursday afternoon as his memorial services were scheduled to begin.

