Hundreds of protesters gather in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood to stage peaceful rally in support of racial justice

Hundreds of protesters gather in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood to stage peaceful rally in support of racial justice
Protesters flood Hough Avenue on Thursday evening to support George Floyd. (Source: WOIO)
By John Deike | June 4, 2020 at 6:20 PM EDT - Updated June 4 at 7:15 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Hundreds of peaceful protesters are marching through Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood to promote racial and social justice.

Cleveland leaders hold solidarity rally in city's Hough neighborhood to spread message of peace and racial justice. Coverage: https://bit.ly/372Hkbd

Posted by Cleveland 19 News on Thursday, June 4, 2020

Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams, Congresswoman Marcia Fudge, Cleveland City Council and faith-based leaders are expected to speak at the rally.

Related: ‘Get your knee off our necks!’: Floyd mourned in Minneapolis

The nationwide movement gained traction on Wednesday after Derek Chauvin, the former policeman accused of killing George Floyd, was charged with second-degree murder.

Also, the three other ex-officers who were present when Floyd, 46, died were charged with aiding and abetting, according to court documents. Bail was set at $750,000 each for the three officers.

Floyd was pinned under the knee of Chauvin for nearly ten minutes and died of asphyxiation, according to video footage of the arrest and a private autopsy report.

An independent autopsy and Minnesota officials have ruled Floyd’s death as a homicide.

Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.