March in support of Black Lives Matter movement planned in Chagrin Falls

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Protesters are expected to gather in Chagrin Falls on Thursday afternoon to demonstrate in support of George Floyd and against police violence.
The peaceful protest is scheduled to begin at approximately 1 p.m. at Chagrin Falls High School.
Attendants will then march into downtown Chagrin Falls to Riverside Park to show support to African-Americans who were killed by police, including Floyd, the man who died while in the custody of a Minneapolis officer.
This story will be updated.
