Northeast Ohio weather: Hot and humid Friday before a glorious stretch of weekend weather

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - This afternoon’s strong storms have come to an end, and we’re in for a quiet night weather-wise.
We have the forecast dry overnight, albeit warm and humid.
Temperatures will be in the 70s most of the night.
Tomorrow will be similar to today.
It will be hot and humid with scattered thunderstorms during the afternoon.
It will be a little hotter than today though.
Some spots may hit the mid 80s tomorrow afternoon!
The weekend will bring with it a more pleasant air mass and limited rain chances.
