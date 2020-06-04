Northeast Ohio Weather: Thunderstorms in the area this afternoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The same front that came through yesterday will come back at us today from the south.
We’re expecting waves of thunderstorms to travel along this front today, particularly during the afternoon hours.
Some of the storms will contain heavy rain, and they won’t be moving that fast.
Localized flooding will be the main threat with thunderstorms today, given the high moisture content and slow movement.
The humidity will creep back up to higher, more noticeable levels this afternoon.
Afternoon highs will be in the 70s to near 80 degrees.
Storms will come to an end by midnight or so.
We will see a few hit or miss storms tomorrow afternoon before a beautiful weekend.
